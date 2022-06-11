The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $47,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $287.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.87 and a 200-day moving average of $347.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.85 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,635,491. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.