The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 163,079 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $260,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

Shares of HD opened at $289.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.65 and a 200-day moving average of $341.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $279.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $297.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

