The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $38.46 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

