The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Western Union worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after acquiring an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

