Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Snowhook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,403,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $526.88 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $461.15 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $557.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.