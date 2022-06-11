thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.68

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $9.18. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

