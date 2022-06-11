Todd G. Schwartz Purchases 10,860 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 10,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,209.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,341 shares in the company, valued at $558,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OPFI stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

