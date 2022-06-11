TOKPIE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,677.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $1.62 million and $6,677.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000640 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

