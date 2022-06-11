Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 1,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Top Glove Co. Bhd. (TGLVY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.