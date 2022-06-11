Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 1,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

