Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $23.59 million and $6.02 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $21.45 or 0.00075544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00348303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029722 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00447360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.