Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Cut to “Hold” at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$97.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$103.00.

TSE TD opened at C$91.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$80.68 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

