Tourmaline Oil Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1785 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

TRMLF stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $63.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMLF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

