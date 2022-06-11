Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

TM traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $161.30. 241,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,142. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $155.05 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.40. The stock has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

