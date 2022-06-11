TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

