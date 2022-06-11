Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Sells $45,493.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $45,493.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,499,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,552,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $32,700.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $34,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $170,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,342 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $262,017.72.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $445,859.05.

On Monday, March 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,617 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $50,237.11.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $401,515.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 732.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Travelzoo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

