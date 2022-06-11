Treasure Coast Financial Planning Buys New Stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 130,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 3.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $788,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 166,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 108,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLEE opened at $24.22 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15.

