Treasure Coast Financial Planning Purchases Shares of 128,857 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,841,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,358,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

