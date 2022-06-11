Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading 0.8% Higher

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 3,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 27,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

