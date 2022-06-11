Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.60 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.18). Approximately 1,025,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,150,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.20).

EBOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 145 ($1.82) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a current ratio of 12.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £399.48 million and a PE ratio of 373.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

