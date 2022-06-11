Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.14.

TGI stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 691,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,025. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $942.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

