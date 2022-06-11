TrueDeck (TDP) Trading Down 24.1% This Week

TrueDeck (TDP) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $30,392.13 and $12,676.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

