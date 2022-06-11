Truist Financial Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $67.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

