U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) to post $5.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.99 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $24.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $25.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.65 billion to $29.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,421,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,253. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 84.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $8,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

