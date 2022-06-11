UBS Group Trims The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Target Price to CHF 242

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.50.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The Swatch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.