Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $457.90.

Shares of ULTA opened at $407.72 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.84.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,710,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

