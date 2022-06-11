UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 191,375 shares.The stock last traded at $91.23 and had previously closed at $91.40.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.97.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.