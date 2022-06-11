Umbrella Network (UMB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $473,804.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $473,804.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.