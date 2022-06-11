United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $69.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CL King started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.57.

UNFI opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

