Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.18). Unity Software reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 109.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U traded down $4.40 on Friday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,157,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.74. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.84.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

