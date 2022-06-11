Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) were down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 152,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,666,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.08.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,883 shares of company stock worth $18,868,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Upstart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

