Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) were down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 152,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,666,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.
UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.77.
The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.08.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,883 shares of company stock worth $18,868,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Upstart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
