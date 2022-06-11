USDK (USDK) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.33 Million

USDK (USDK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.33 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

