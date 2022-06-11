V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.89.

Shares of VFC opened at $47.30 on Friday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 30,521 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

