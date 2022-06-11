Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Director Eric Breon Sells 36,286 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Breon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $1,676,204.08.

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

VCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

