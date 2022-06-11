Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $85,945.00

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003299 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $54.55 million and $85,945.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00343980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00437954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

