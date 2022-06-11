Vail Resorts, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.91 (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 1.91 per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.9%.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $248.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.83.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

