Vail Resorts, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.91 (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 1.91 per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.
Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.9%.
Shares of MTN stock opened at $248.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.83.
About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
