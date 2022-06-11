Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.71 EPS.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $248.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.83.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

