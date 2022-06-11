Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.71 earnings per share.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $248.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.82. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 166.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.83.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

