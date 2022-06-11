Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Position Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.20% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $171.56 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.22.
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
