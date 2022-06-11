Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $136.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.19 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

