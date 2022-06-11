Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

