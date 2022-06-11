Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Increased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $205.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $193.17 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

