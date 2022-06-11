Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading Down 1.3%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$69.52 and last traded at C$69.52. 15,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.40.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.69.
