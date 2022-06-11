Vaughan (Tom) Kent Purchases 100,000 Shares of Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA – Get Rating) insider Vaughan (Tom) Kent purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,985.61).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
