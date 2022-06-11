Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 40 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $617.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $582.58 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $765.01.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

