Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 134.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1,487.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,021,000 after acquiring an additional 483,781 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock opened at $251.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.80. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

