Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $81,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,753,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD opened at $9.83 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,478.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elly Keinan purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,566.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513 in the last ninety days.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

