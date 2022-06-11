Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $81,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,753,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KD opened at $9.83 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,478.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elly Keinan purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,566.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513 in the last ninety days.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
