Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NYSE GLW opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

