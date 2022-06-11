Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $339.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.42.

LULU opened at $291.60 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.