Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

VEEV traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.66. 965,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,436. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

