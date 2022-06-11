Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $4.51 on Top Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $54.88 million and $6.46 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $4.51 or 0.00015723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,646.13 or 0.99894919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00027055 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000062 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

